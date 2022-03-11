3 Wise Woodsmen; A presentation about forests, their secrets, and their futures

APALACHIN (WBNG) -- Do you ever wonder why two trees of the same age grow differently? Or why one of the trees does well and the other does not?

An upcoming presentation at the Waterman Conservation Education Center will provide those answers. Master Forest Owner Volunteer with Cornell Cooperative Extension & Waterman Conservation Education Board Member Jerry Michael said at one time forests covered 95% of land area in New York State.

“Over the following 200 years that forest cover was dropped down to about 20% due to development and agriculture and now it’s back up to 65%,” Michael said.

Michael noted there are many benefits including quality of life for humans, occupation, wildlife benefits, water quality and erosion control.

“In the case of New York State the timber industry as a whole is about a $15 billion business and it creates about 40,000 jobs so it’s a very important part of our culture and our surroundings,” Michael said.

Michael noted the “3 Wise Woodsmen” will provide an upcoming presentation about forests, their secrets, and their futures. Michael will present a brief history of the northern forests and the threats to its future.

“The component that I’m dealing with has two parts two it one is that I’ve collected items from the forest and a lot of it is in the process of collecting firewood that has some unique quality to it and some kind of story to it,” Director of Bement-Billings Farmstead Ed Nizalowski said. “The other part is that many people have a special grove of trees or an individual tree very frequently and that is special to their life and what do you do to pay homage to that.”

Naturalist with the Waterman Conservation Center Jeff Smith said he will be presenting the effect of invasive species in New York.

“Focusing both on plants that take over territory and with some of the tree problems that we have currently like Emerald Ash Borer,” Smith said. “Ash trees are becoming functionally extinct.”

Join the “3 Wise Woodsmen” March 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Waterman Center Auditorium to learn more about forests and their impact on the Southern Tier.