After fire, Windsor Highway Dept. receives equipment ahead of winter storm

A fire broke out at the Town of Windsor Highway Department garage Thursday afternoon.
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WINDSOR (WBNG) -- Several highway departments in the area gave the Town of Windsor Highway Department equipment to use ahead of a weekend snowstorm, the Broome County Office of Emergency Services said.

A fire at the Windsor Highway Department garage damaged it. The fire broke out Thursday afternoon, prompting departments from Windsor, Harpursville, West Colesville, 5 Mile Point, Unadilla, Greene and Deposit to respond.

Highway departments from Kirkwood, Greene, Colesville, Vestal, Unadilla, Union and Broome County provided equipment.

Several inches of snow is expected to fall Saturday. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for Broome, Tioga, Chenango and Delaware counties from Saturday 1 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can see the latest on the forecast by going here and by downloading the Storm Track 12 weather app.

There were no injuries reported in the fire.

