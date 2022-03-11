After fire, Windsor Highway Dept. receives equipment ahead of winter storm

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- Several highway departments in the area gave the Town of Windsor Highway Department equipment to use ahead of a weekend snowstorm, the Broome County Office of Emergency Services said.

A fire at the Windsor Highway Department garage damaged it. The fire broke out Thursday afternoon, prompting departments from Windsor, Harpursville, West Colesville, 5 Mile Point, Unadilla, Greene and Deposit to respond.

Highway departments from Kirkwood, Greene, Colesville, Vestal, Unadilla, Union and Broome County provided equipment.

What an amazing and resilient community we have here in the Southern Tier! After the devastating fire last night that... Posted by Broome County Office of Emergency Services on Friday, March 11, 2022

Several inches of snow is expected to fall Saturday. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for Broome, Tioga, Chenango and Delaware counties from Saturday 1 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There were no injuries reported in the fire.