Advertisement

Hochul announces $4.5M for SUNY childcare centers

(WBNG 12 News)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday an initiative to expand and create high-quality childcare centers across SUNY campuses, including Binghamton University and SUNY Broome.

The $4.5 million initiative will support current childcare locations, which will include dedicated awards to hire and train incoming professionals in the field. It also includes a long-term plan to eliminate child care deserts or places without childcare facilities, across the SUNY system.

During the 2020 to 21 academic year, the SUNY system served 1,200 student patents with more than 4,000 child care spots across the 46 SUNY campuses that have a child care center on-site. These centers also serve faculty, staff, state employees and the neighboring community.

“Child care services are a critical part of our economic recovery, providing parents much-needed support as they pursue an education or join the workforce,” Governor Hochul said. “This funding is an important step toward my administration’s goal of eliminating child care deserts across SUNY campuses statewide and adequately investing in our state’s students, faculty, and working parents.”

For information about Binghamton University’s childcare center, follow this link. For information about SUNY Broome’s childcare center, follow this link.

Most Read

Windsor fire
Multiple fire agencies respond to fire in Windsor
Closure planned for State Route 17 west between Exits 66 and 67 extended
State Route 17 west closure between Exits 67 and 66 extended
One woman suffered serious injuries and had to go to the hospital after the crash that happened...
Man killed in crash in Kirkwood
Man sentenced for attempted murder of trooper denied bail
Man arrested for attempted rape in Chenango County

Latest News

You can join the ‘Women Entrepreneurs of Binghamton Restaurants’ Zoom call,
Norwich Theater Company's 'Boeing Boeing' opens Friday
Norwich Theater Company to Present ‘Boeing Boeing’
A fire broke out at the Town of Windsor Highway Department garage Thursday afternoon.
After fire, Windsor Highway Dept. receives equipment ahead of winter storm
One woman suffered serious injuries and had to go to the hospital after the crash that happened...
Man killed in crash in Kirkwood