Hochul announces $4.5M for SUNY childcare centers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday an initiative to expand and create high-quality childcare centers across SUNY campuses, including Binghamton University and SUNY Broome.

The $4.5 million initiative will support current childcare locations, which will include dedicated awards to hire and train incoming professionals in the field. It also includes a long-term plan to eliminate child care deserts or places without childcare facilities, across the SUNY system.

During the 2020 to 21 academic year, the SUNY system served 1,200 student patents with more than 4,000 child care spots across the 46 SUNY campuses that have a child care center on-site. These centers also serve faculty, staff, state employees and the neighboring community.

“Child care services are a critical part of our economic recovery, providing parents much-needed support as they pursue an education or join the workforce,” Governor Hochul said. “This funding is an important step toward my administration’s goal of eliminating child care deserts across SUNY campuses statewide and adequately investing in our state’s students, faculty, and working parents.”

For information about Binghamton University’s childcare center, follow this link. For information about SUNY Broome’s childcare center, follow this link.