Looking for a ‘Gouda’ time? Join Binghamton Cheese Club

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- Join one of the “cheesiest” communities at Binghamton University.

The Binghamton Cheese Club is a student-run club on the Binghamton University Campus. Club President Eric Matson said the club meets weekly and provides free cheese to those in attendance!

“We meet every week and each week we give out free cheese to every single member that attends we usually have a weekly attendance of about 100 members and every week we have a fun cheese-themed activity and try a new cut of cheese and walk through the tasting process with our members,” Matson said.

Matson said the Cheese Clubs’ main goal is to spread cheese facts and joy with as many students as they can.

“I came to Cheese Club because it was a fun idea and then I fell in love with the community,” Matson said.

In four short years, the Binghamton Cheese Club has become the largest club at Binghamton University with over 1,100 total members.

“A lot of our following comes from some of the larger events that we host,” Fundraising & Events Coordinator Evan Matson said. “We host some seasonal events like our Valentine’s fondue event, we do a Munch Madness snack bracket, we also have a Halloween cheese stick decorating contest.”

The Cheese Club also hosts many events off campus.

“We do many community outreach events with the local hockey arena, Mac & Cheese Fest, and I think it’s the best events like that really get people invested in the club,” Matson said.

Binghamton University students can join Cheese Club here.

