Man killed in crash in Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- One person was killed in a single-car crash on Route 11 in Kirkwood Thursday morning.

New York State Police identified the victim as 30-year-old Eric R. Marks of Conklin. Troopers were dispatched to the crash around 10:15 a.m.

They said an investigation showed that Marks was traveling southeast when he left the roadway, struck a culvert, went into a ditch, struck a tree and then came to a rest in the ditch.

No other information was released.