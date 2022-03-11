‘More fun than frightening’, Cornell University ecologist says you shouldn’t worry about Joro Spider

(WBNG) -- You may have a new eight-legged neighbor soon.

Cornell University Ecologist Linda Rayor, who specializes in arthropod social behavior, said upstate New Yorkers shouldn’t be afraid of the yellow and black Joro Spider.

On March 3, the University of Georgia published a report that said the Joro Spider, which arrived in Georgia in 2013 and is originally from Japan, will move up the east coast and there’s no stopping them. The report said the spider can survive colder weather.

However, arachnophobes in our area have nothing to fear, Rayor said.

“There is no evidence that this spider presents any sort of an ecological risk or risk to people or pets of being bitten,” Rayor said. “The only way you get bitten by orb-weavers is if you put your fingers in their faces, and even then, it is rare.”

Rayor said the Joro Spider builds its web near other Joro Spiders and the female is 100 times bigger than the male, making it one of the most extreme size differences between males and females among animals. The spider can get as big as the palm of your hand, according to her.

The spider also has some of the strongest silk, Rayor noted.

“I should add that it is fun tossing big moths or grasshoppers into these large webs and watching the spider capture the prey,” she said.

Rayor said she hopes people keep an open mind about the Joro Spider when it eventually comes to their hometowns.

“They are going to be more fun than frightening to see,” she said.

The University of Georgia noted that the spider can travel by the wind by using their silk. But also noted that the spiders are also known to travel with people in their car or in their luggage.