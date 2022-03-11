A new start for those previously convicted of marijuana offenses

(WBNG) -- The New York Office of Cannabis Management announced Thursday the first 100 cannabis retail licenses will be awarded to those with previous marijuana convictions.

The CEO of Castetter Cannabis, Kaelen Castetter, told 12 News the state is putting a focal point on social equity.

“Really what the state is doing is centering their focus in terms of the first initial retail licenses on those who have seriously been most harmed by the war on drugs,” he said. “It’s never been done before and it is an amazing step. We talk about restorative justice and just getting this market moving”

Castetter said this puts a new stamp in history for those who suffered from marijuana charges, and gives New York a unique seperation from most other states in the cannabis market.

He stated along with other factors including financial and real estate support for these individuals, New York State can be set up for success.

Although there will be limitations on the first few licenses, he told 12 News he hopes the state won’t put caps on a broader scale on the number of licenses available.

It was previously announced hemp farmers will be able to start growing cannabis in the summer, supply of products will be seen in the fall, and retail stores will be open by the end of the year.