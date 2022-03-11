Norwich Theater Company to Present ‘Boeing Boeing’

NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Set in the 1960′s, the play Boeing Boeing written by Marc Camoletti follows a gentleman who lives in Paris, France and his American friend who comes to visit. The only problem is, do all three of his fiance’s... at the same time.

The Director of the show for the Norwich Theater Company says there are many jokes that fill the show.

“A lot of stuff is done physically you’re not gonna sit here and have punchline after punchline it’s going to be people coming and going out of the mini doors you see behind you”.

Mark Dunkee returned to the area after spending some time at sea, and working on his academic studies in theater. He says he’s ready to jump back into the local theater scene.

“Facebook was kind of where I first saw the posting for auditions and I recently had kind of moved out into the area I had gone to school Oneonta for theater so now that I’ve moved into the area I was looking for local theater kind of a chance to spread my artistic wings got the opportunity to be a part of a great show and it’s going to be a lot of fun”.

Usually working behind the scenes for the Chenango Arts Council, Marybeth Miller says she is excited to begin her journey on-stage as an actress in the production.

“It’s a lot of fun to find out about this end of it because usually it’s like the making posters end of it and selling tickets and things like that front of the house end of it so this is like a first introduction to the other end of it and it’s g giving me a whole new respect to theater artists and people out there presenting art it’s really open my eyes to that whole experience”.

Richardson says they were able to pull the show together in five weeks.

"They have put together a whole show from start to finish including the wonderful say you see behind you we have people here all sorts of times of the day-night everything decorating the set putting out this at making sure everything is perfect for these guys," Richardson said.

“Boeing Boeing” opens Friday night at 7:00 at the Chenango Arts Council’s Martin Kappel Theater, it will run through Sunday Marc with another performance at 7:00 and once more at 2:00 pm on Sunday.

Tickets can be found here, or at the door.