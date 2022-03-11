‘The Spongebob Musical’ to be performed at Johnson City High School

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Take a trip to Bikini Bottom this weekend as The Johnson City High School Music Department presents ‘The Spongebob Musical.’

Based on the popular Nickelodeon series by Stephen Hillenberg, “The Spongebob Musical” is set in the undersea city of Bikini Bottom. Actor Josh Evans, who plays the role of Patrick Star, said the musical follows The Spongebob movie.

“It follows the eventual doom of Bikini Bottom and a volcano erupting and everyone coming together to get past their differences,” Evans said.

Actress Tanika Champlin, who plays the role of Pearl, said this role coincides with her personal singing style.

“Since I’m more of a belty singer I like that I’m able to go out and do what feels natural to me,” Champlin said. “My character is a bratty teen so I can just stomp around the stage and it’s acceptable.”

Actress Taniya Colon, who plays the role of Sandy Cheeks, said each cast members role reflects their personality.

“I feel as if the characters match our personalities it gives you a way to be a little bit more expressive,” Colon said. “Especially my character with the different amount of emotions.”

After a two-year hiatus Champlin said it’s good to be performing again.

“Once we started doing our previews and getting everything together it’s looking really good,” Champlin said. “Everyone’s starting to realize that this is it and we’ve finally brought it back and it’s so much fun and we’re so happy for it.”

Evans said no show is complete without a few minor changes, and he’s ready to present the finished product.

“I’m personally most looking forward to seeing it all just set in stone and final we’re constantly changing and tweaking things so it’ll be nice to finally have a point where this is it, this is showtime and everything’s perfect,” Evans said.

The Johnson City High School Music Department will present “The Spongebob Musical” March 11 to 13 in the high school auditorium.

Friday and Saturday shows will begin at 7 p.m. and Sunday’s show begins at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $9 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Tickets sold at the door will be $10.