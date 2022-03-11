Team 2053 Southern Tier Robotics preps for competition, promotes career opportunities in STEM field

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Next week, Team 2053 Southern Tier Robotics will be competing at FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC), which is described as a “varsity sport for the mind”.

Since January, the nine high school students have been mentored to build and design a robot that can play a version of basketball and do chin-ups.

The team’s mentor is Drew Williams, a former Vestal High School student and currently employed at Lockheed Martin.

“I thought I would be able to kind of put high school students on the same path I had taken in high school. Kind of inspiring them to do programming and machining and all that stuff,” said Williams. “When I was a kid in 9th grade, I didn’t really know what I wanted to do after high school and this club really helped me find my way.”

The robotics team meets Monday through Friday 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and then Saturdays 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.