WINTER STORM TO START THE WEEKEND

Tonight: A period of rain is possible before rapidly changing to snow after midnight. Snow will be wet and heavy at times. Winds gust to 25mph. Low: 23-29

Saturday: Snow and heavy snow. Turning windy with slowly falling temperatures through the day. Lake effect snow develops later in the day. Winds could gust 40-45mph and could gust to 50 over the highest hilltops. Power outages are possible. Widespread accumulations of 6-10″. 8-12″ possible toward the Catskills and in the Finger Lakes. High: 24-28

Forecast Discussion:

A breezy evening continues with a chance of some rain showers before 10pm. The main storm arrives west to east after midnight with any rain quickly changing to wet snow. Snow will be heavy at times toward morning. 1 to 4 inches of snow possible by 7am. This will be a range from SE to NW with the lower totals SE and the higher totals NW.

RAIN TO START FOR SOME (WBNG)

STEADY SNOW EARLY (WBNG)

Saturday will bring heavy, wet snow early with snow intensity tapering west to east starting around midday. As the day progresses winds will increase and some lake effect snow will likely enhance totals northwest of Binghamton. Winds will gust 30-40mph by evening. Power outages could develop as the stronger gusts develop. Temperatures slowly fall through the day into the low 20s by evening.

SNOWFALL EXPECTED (WBNG)

Gusty winds remain Saturday night and wind chills drop as low as -5 at times. Gusts could reach 40-45mph, especially in the higher terrain. Any additional accumulations from lake snows will likely range from a trace to 2″.

Please continue to follow the forecast for updates. Any shift east, or west, in the storm track would likely affect snowfall totals expected. An easy way to do this is by downloading the Storm Track 12 weather app and watching 12 News. Sunday brings a few snow showers with highs in the 20s. Monday remains quiet, but breezy. Highs climb into the low 40s.

Monday through Thursday of next week looks fairly quiet with temperatures in the 40s possibly hitting the 50s by Wednesday. Late next week looks mild with upper 50s to near 60 possible Thursday and Friday.