WINTER STORM WARNING

Snow is on the way!
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WINTER STORM WARNING for the entire area from 1 AM Saturday until 7 PM Saturday.

wbng
wbng(wbng)
wbng
wbng(wbng)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 46 (42-48) Wind S 5-10 mph

Mostly cloudy skies. We’re watching a front to our west and a developing low to our south. These features will put rain and snow in the forecast by this evening. Rain changes to snow tonight and will become steady.

Heavy snow Saturday with accumulations of 6-10″ possible. Snow showers will linger into Saturday night into Sunday.

Nicer weather next week with mostly cloudy skies Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will climb into the 40s. And 50s. A cold front will give us some rain showers Tuesday.

