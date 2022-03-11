You can join the ‘Women Entrepreneurs of Binghamton Restaurants’ Zoom call,

(WBNG) -- Local restaurants in Binghamton are gathering together in celebration of women’s history month next week.

On March 15, at 11 a.m., SUNY Broome and Dr. Stephanie Malmberg are hosting a Zooom panel discussion called “Women Entrepreneurs of Binghamton Restaurants.”

Lost Dog Cafe, The Shop, Parlor City Vegan and De Colores Cookies Y Mas are participating in the discussion.

You can join the Zoom calls to talk about their experiences as women in the hospitality industry.