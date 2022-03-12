Local filmmaker recieves grant for documentary

(WBNG) -- Young filmmaker Jenna McIntosh recieved a United Cultural Fund Grant for their film “Steward”.

Steward is a documentary that follows a multi-generational black owned farm and the man who runs it.

McIntosh said Steward is their passion project, and that they are glad it is getting the support of the art community.

“There was 13 recipients for the grant that i received and I believe that I was the only individual artist,” they told 12 news, “The rest were organizations in the community. So that was really special. Other people believe in the farm and story as much as I do.”

Although McIntosh said they would have found away to finish the film, regardless of a grant. They told 12 News it was weight off their shoulders.

McIntosh said that they received $1,000. The money will go to pay for production, along with other artists who are involved with the film.

The UCF grant is provided by the Broome County Arts Council. Executive Director Dr. Nancy Barno Reynolds says the project grants have been around since the 90′s.

“In 1998 maybe, we came up with the project grants,” she told 12 News, “Which allow us to fund up to a thousand dollars for smaller arts organizations and initiatives by individual artists.”

If you want to follow McIntosh’s documentary, you can see their journey on Instagram at steward.film