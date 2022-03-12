NYSEG prepares for Winter Storm

(WBNG) -- NYSEG representatives tells 12 News that High winds are a major concern during this Winter storm, and the weather could impact our power.

Julio Sanez, NYSEG’S manager of corporate communications says they have been watching the storm all week and have workers on standby to deal with whatever damage is caused by this storm.

He says in case of a power outage to make sure to check power boxes or if residents notice equipment, lines come down for them to contact NYSEG immediately.

Sanez adds weather can effect driving conditions which can cause power lines to fall down and its best to stay away from them.

“If we do have any lines or power equipment come down its very important that you stay away from that equipment don’t get anywhere near it and assume that those wires are live” said Julio Sanez, NYSEG Manager of Corporate Communications.

Sanez tells 12 news that residents should keep all chargeable items fully charged and make sure they have enough supplies to keep them safe through the duration of the winter storm and they should have knowledge on how to open their garage doors in case their power goes out.

He says residents should call NYSEG at (800) 572-1131 to report any power related issues.

