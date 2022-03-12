Advertisement

Winter is back

Snow will taper this afternoon
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WINTER STORM WARNING until 7 PM.

SATURDAY: Cloud with snow. Heavy at times. 6-12+” total 100% Temperatures fall through the 20s. Wind NW 15-25 G40 mph

A strengthening low is tracking up the coast. This low will give us moderate to heavy snow during the morning. This will taper to snow showers, west to east, through the afternoon. With a cold west wind, we’ll have lake effect snow tonight.

With a cold and breezy wind Sunday, we’ll keep lake effect snow showers in the forecast Sunday.

After this weekend, nicer, warmer weather arrives next week. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies Monday.

A cold front will give us some showers Tuesday. We’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the forecast. Highs will be in the 40s, 50s and possibly 60s.

