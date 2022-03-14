Arrest made after driver steals car, crashes it in Endicott

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department announced it made an arrest after a stolen vehicle lead to a crash Sunday around 7:50 p.m.

Police said 54-year-old Purnell C. McCall was arrested and charged with grand larceny in the third degree and failure to comply along with vehicle and traffic violations after he stole a vehicle in the village and fled from police.

The department said it received a report of a stolen vehicle that had been taken from a gas station on the village’s north side. Police said the driver of the vehicle had left it on and left the keys inside when they went into the gas station to pay. When they returned the vehicle was stolen.

Around 8:40 p.m., police saw the stolen vehicle, which was stopped on Cleveland Avenue near the inspection of Monroe Street. The stolen vehicle left the scene when the officer turned on his emergency lights.

Police said the officer pursued the stolen vehicle two minutes before disengaging. Afterward, the driver of the stolen vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Pine and Oak Hill Avenue and crashed into another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle was not injured.

Police said McCall was evaluated at Wilson Hospital and then taken to the Broome County Jail pending arraignment.