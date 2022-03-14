Advertisement

Arrest made after driver steals car, crashes it in Endicott

By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department announced it made an arrest after a stolen vehicle lead to a crash Sunday around 7:50 p.m.

Police said 54-year-old Purnell C. McCall was arrested and charged with grand larceny in the third degree and failure to comply along with vehicle and traffic violations after he stole a vehicle in the village and fled from police.

The department said it received a report of a stolen vehicle that had been taken from a gas station on the village’s north side. Police said the driver of the vehicle had left it on and left the keys inside when they went into the gas station to pay. When they returned the vehicle was stolen.

Around 8:40 p.m., police saw the stolen vehicle, which was stopped on Cleveland Avenue near the inspection of Monroe Street. The stolen vehicle left the scene when the officer turned on his emergency lights.

Police said the officer pursued the stolen vehicle two minutes before disengaging. Afterward, the driver of the stolen vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Pine and Oak Hill Avenue and crashed into another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle was not injured.

Police said McCall was evaluated at Wilson Hospital and then taken to the Broome County Jail pending arraignment.

Most Read

Detectives arrested 21-year-old Axel Giovany Casseus in connection to seven overdoses of...
Arrest in fentanyl overdoses of West Point cadets in Florida
Gary Cabana is a suspect in the stabbing of two MoMA employees in New York.
Video shows man stabbing 2 workers at New York’s MOMA
William Hurt, a cast member in the Amazon series "Goliath," poses for a portrait during the...
William Hurt, star of ‘Broadcast News,’ ‘Body Heat,’ dies
Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
FILE - An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022....
Uber charging customers new fuel fee for rides, delivery

Latest News

Zeldin
Congressman Lee Zeldin talks about his plans to lower energy costs for New York residents in Broome County
shop
How to save money amidst rising inflation and gas prices
Man arrested after stealing vehicle in Endicott
Man arrested after stealing vehicle in Endicott
Binghamton man
Man charged for illegal possession of gun, tampering with evidence
Photo Source: Owego Police Department
Owego man charged following child abuse complaint