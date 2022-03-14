Binghamton man found guilty of criminal possession of a weapon, trying to hide it from police

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced a Binghamton man has been found guilty of weapon and tampering charges.

The district attorney’s office said Craig D. Sanders, 26, was found guilty of felony criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and tampering with physical evidence in court Monday.

In July 2020, Sanders illegally possessed and discharged a .22 caliber revolver outside of 58 Court St. in Binghamton and then attempted to hide the gun from police.

The district attorney’s office noted in July 2021, James E. Durham was convicted of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and related charges regarding the illegal gun. He is currently serving nine years in prison for his role in the incident.

Sanders is facing three and a half to 15 years. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 14, 2022.

“Conduct that endangers the innocent citizens will not be tolerated in Broome County,” District Attorney Michael A. Korchak said of the case. “If you are convicted of possessing an illegal handgun in Broome County, you will go to prison.”

The case was investigated by the Binghamton Police Department and the gun was recovered.