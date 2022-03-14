Advertisement

Commerce Chenango Announces Wine, Beer, Food Festival: Open Call to vendors

By Alex Ladstatter
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- There might still be snow on the ground at the Chenango County Fair, however, President and CEO of Commerce Chenango is thinking Summer all the way.

The organization just announced a brand new celebration for the area called ‘Chenango County Wine Beer and Food Festival’. The one-day event aimed at bringing in local and state renown brewers, and wine makers as well as craft vendors.

“This is an event to really make this a regional event so wineries, breweries, cideries, distilleries, (and) food trucks. We’re going to have a craft area as well” said Green.

The event is anticipating a large vendor presence from multiple locations, however, Director of Communications and Tourism Audrey Robinson says they are still looking for more participants. She mentions the different ticket options. ”There will be different ticket prices. there’s a general ticket price. there’s a VIP ticket price which gets you into the VIP area for additional money, and you get taster tickets with all of your tickets except for the designated driver ticket”.

Green says she is excited to highlight the many hard-working people within New York’d beverage-making industry. “It’s such a big industry, and we have, even In our immediate area, there’s nothing like (this event) in our immediate area”.

She hopes this event will bring people to visit the area, but more importantly, to come back and visit as well. “There’s a lot to see and do in Chenango County and in downtown Norwich. I hope they take an opportunity to take a look at the region and the area. We will be sure to have information there about Chenango County and what a great place we are, and hopefully people will stick around...”

For more information on the festival, for tickets, or on how to enter as a vendor, you can visit their website by clicking here.

Most Read

Detectives arrested 21-year-old Axel Giovany Casseus in connection to seven overdoses of...
Arrest in fentanyl overdoses of West Point cadets in Florida
Binghamton Police are investigating the death of someone's who body was found near an M&T Bank...
Arrest made after driver steals car, crashes it in Endicott
Photo Source: Owego Police Department
Owego man charged following child abuse complaint
Gary Cabana is a suspect in the stabbing of two MoMA employees in New York.
Video shows man stabbing 2 workers at New York’s MOMA
William Hurt, a cast member in the Amazon series "Goliath," poses for a portrait during the...
William Hurt, star of ‘Broadcast News,’ ‘Body Heat,’ dies

Latest News

Binghamton vs. Fairfield men's lacrosse
Binghamton Tenants Union
Broome County officials called on to take action against landlords and unfit living conditions
Commerce Chenango Announces Wine, Beer, Food Festival: Open Call to vendors
Commerce Chenango Announces Wine, Beer, Food Festival: Open Call to vendors
Congressman Lee Zeldin talks about his plans to lower energy costs for New York residents in...
Congressman Lee Zeldin talks about his plans to lower energy costs for New York residents in Broome County