Commerce Chenango Announces Wine, Beer, Food Festival: Open Call to vendors

NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- There might still be snow on the ground at the Chenango County Fair, however, President and CEO of Commerce Chenango is thinking Summer all the way.

The organization just announced a brand new celebration for the area called ‘Chenango County Wine Beer and Food Festival’. The one-day event aimed at bringing in local and state renown brewers, and wine makers as well as craft vendors.

“This is an event to really make this a regional event so wineries, breweries, cideries, distilleries, (and) food trucks. We’re going to have a craft area as well” said Green.

The event is anticipating a large vendor presence from multiple locations, however, Director of Communications and Tourism Audrey Robinson says they are still looking for more participants. She mentions the different ticket options. ”There will be different ticket prices. there’s a general ticket price. there’s a VIP ticket price which gets you into the VIP area for additional money, and you get taster tickets with all of your tickets except for the designated driver ticket”.

Green says she is excited to highlight the many hard-working people within New York’d beverage-making industry. “It’s such a big industry, and we have, even In our immediate area, there’s nothing like (this event) in our immediate area”.

She hopes this event will bring people to visit the area, but more importantly, to come back and visit as well. “There’s a lot to see and do in Chenango County and in downtown Norwich. I hope they take an opportunity to take a look at the region and the area. We will be sure to have information there about Chenango County and what a great place we are, and hopefully people will stick around...”

