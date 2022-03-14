Advertisement

Congressman Lee Zeldin talks about his plans to lower energy costs for New York residents in Broome County

By Rachel Velez
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Earlier today, gubernatorial candidate Congressman Lee Zeldin made his way to the Southern Tier detailing his plans to lower energy costs for New York residents.

Gas prices are soaring, especially after the United States cut off the Russian oil supply due to the war in Ukraine.

The three part plan calls for action to safely extract the natural resources and gas here in New York, approve the construction of new pipelines for transport and suspend the gas tax.

“An opportunity to revisit our own energy policy as a country to be able to ramp up domestic energy production and to become energy independent, once again,” said Zeldin.

He says these measures will ensure the creation of new jobs, more revenue, and support the economy, while avoiding higher gas prices.

Zeldin claims there are efforts in Albany to increase the gas tax, making it one of the highest in the country.

