Get to know The Southern Tier Ghost Post N.Y. at upcoming spaghetti dinner

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Southern Tier Ghost Post presents a spaghetti dinner meet and greet Saturday.

Organization President Bert Scherer said the Southern Tier Ghost Post is a group of motorcycle riders that get together to have some fun and host community events.

“We get together and have a lot of fun, we also raise a lot of money by having events and having rides,” Scherer said. “We get together with other groups and take care of the community.”

Member Manny Fasano said most club members ride Harley Davidson’s.

“Some of the guys ride different types of bikes you don’t need to ride a Harley Davidson to ride with us or join or group,” Fasano said. “Some ride the three-wheelers, spyder, things like that.”

Fasano said the Southern Tier Ghost Post will host a poker run this summer as well as multiple fun rides.

“We do rides for Down Syndrome we’ll even go up to Oxford Veterans Home and we’ll take our bikes up there so the Veterans can see the bikes and we get to visit with them and they really appreciate that,” Scherer said.

Join the Southern Tier Ghost Post on March 12 for a meet & greet.

“The meet and greet will allow club members and other motorcycle enthusiasts to get together and share our ride dates and we can meet people from other places,” Fasano said.

The meet & greet will be from noon to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Post #82 in Endicott. It will include a spaghetti dinner with a choice of meatballs or sausage and a roll.

A 50/50 raffle will be held.

There is no admission fee, but donations are appreciated.

For more on the Southern Tier Ghost Post Meet and Greet contact Manny Fasano at (607) 221-5925.