Get ready for some warmer weather!

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 48 (46-52) Wind SW 10-20 mph

wbng (wbng)

After a cold and snowy weekend, nicer weather is in the forecast for much of the week.

As a weak low exits, we’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies today and mostly cloudy skies tonight. The good news temperatures will be above average.

A cold front will give us some showers Tuesday and Tuesday night. The air behind this front isn’t cold.

Warmer weather arrives Wednesday with mixed clouds and highs near 50. Warmer Thursday and Friday as highs approach 60.

Another cold front moves in Saturday. This will give us clouds and showers and highs near 50. Cooler, but more seasonable Sunday with highs in the 40s with a mix of rain and snow showers.