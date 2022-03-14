How to save money amidst rising inflation and gas prices

(WBNG) -- With soaring gas prices and inflation just under eight percent, people are struggling to find ways to save money.

12 News talks to experts and local store owners about how to be smart with your money in this economy.

Financial advisors say inflation has made it very difficult for families to keep up with increasing costs because wages are not rising to offset the prices.

Visions F.C.U. Wealth Management Advisor R.J. Barber says families are also feeling the effects of rising gas prices.

“The cost could be $100 or more so that’s very significant,” said Barber.

He explains there are multiple ways to save money which include reviewing policies and loans, managing subscriptions, and cutting back on driving.

Advisors say that shopping locally could make a comeback if delivery fees become an issue.

“You could find cost savings with finding a discounted price online, but now delivery costs are starting to go up,” said Barber.

Nature’s Health Design Food Store Manager Vondell Stephenson says she heard this from customers time and time again.

“I find a lot of people come and say, oh I can get that particular item online, but I see you have it cheaper,” said Stephenson.

She understands the importance of reasonable pricing which is why she prioritizes bulk pricing and discounted organic produce days.