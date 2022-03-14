Advertisement

How to save money amidst rising inflation and gas prices

By Rachel Velez
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- With soaring gas prices and inflation just under eight percent, people are struggling to find ways to save money.

12 News talks to experts and local store owners about how to be smart with your money in this economy.

Financial advisors say inflation has made it very difficult for families to keep up with increasing costs because wages are not rising to offset the prices.

Visions F.C.U. Wealth Management Advisor R.J. Barber says families are also feeling the effects of rising gas prices.

“The cost could be $100 or more so that’s very significant,” said Barber.

He explains there are multiple ways to save money which include reviewing policies and loans, managing subscriptions, and cutting back on driving.

Advisors say that shopping locally could make a comeback if delivery fees become an issue.

“You could find cost savings with finding a discounted price online, but now delivery costs are starting to go up,” said Barber.

Nature’s Health Design Food Store Manager Vondell Stephenson says she heard this from customers time and time again.

“I find a lot of people come and say, oh I can get that particular item online, but I see you have it cheaper,” said Stephenson.

She understands the importance of reasonable pricing which is why she prioritizes bulk pricing and discounted organic produce days.

Most Read

Detectives arrested 21-year-old Axel Giovany Casseus in connection to seven overdoses of...
Arrest in fentanyl overdoses of West Point cadets in Florida
Binghamton Police are investigating the death of someone's who body was found near an M&T Bank...
Arrest made after driver steals car, crashes it in Endicott
Photo Source: Owego Police Department
Owego man charged following child abuse complaint
Gary Cabana is a suspect in the stabbing of two MoMA employees in New York.
Video shows man stabbing 2 workers at New York’s MOMA
William Hurt, a cast member in the Amazon series "Goliath," poses for a portrait during the...
William Hurt, star of ‘Broadcast News,’ ‘Body Heat,’ dies

Latest News

Binghamton vs. Fairfield men's lacrosse
Binghamton Tenants Union
Broome County officials called on to take action against landlords and unfit living conditions
Chenango County Wine Beer and Food Festival will take place on July 30th 2022
Commerce Chenango Announces Wine, Beer, Food Festival: Open Call to vendors
Commerce Chenango Announces Wine, Beer, Food Festival: Open Call to vendors
Commerce Chenango Announces Wine, Beer, Food Festival: Open Call to vendors
Congressman Lee Zeldin talks about his plans to lower energy costs for New York residents in...
Congressman Lee Zeldin talks about his plans to lower energy costs for New York residents in Broome County