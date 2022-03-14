Advertisement

Lawyers on Call: Mistakes accident victims make

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Tom Schimmerling of Schimmerling Injury Law joined Around the Tiers Monday to discuss mistakes accident victims make.

“First and foremost is not getting a lawyer’s help for serious injury claims, after an accident, an insurance adjuster will likely urge you not to use a lawyer, saying they won’t get you any more money,” Schimmerling said. “Keep in mind the adjusters loyalty is to the insurance company, not to you, Insurance companies own studies show that accident victims receive on the average, 3 1/2 times more money when they have a lawyers help.”

