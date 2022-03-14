Owego man charged following child abuse complaint

OWEGO, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Owego Police Department arrested 33-year-old Steven J. Bunting, of Owego, on March 10 following an investigation into a child abuse complaint.

Police said Bunting was charged with assault in the second degree with a deadly weapon and assault in the second degree with intent to cause injury to a person under 7-years old. Both charges are felonies.

He was also charged with five counts of endangering the welfare of a child, which is a misdemeanor.

Bunting was arriagned at Tioga County CAP Court before Justice Townsend of Candor Town Court and was released on his own recognizance.

Additional details were not released.