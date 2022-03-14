Advertisement

Owego man charged following child abuse complaint

Photo Source: Owego Police Department
Photo Source: Owego Police Department(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWEGO, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Owego Police Department arrested 33-year-old Steven J. Bunting, of Owego, on March 10 following an investigation into a child abuse complaint.

Police said Bunting was charged with assault in the second degree with a deadly weapon and assault in the second degree with intent to cause injury to a person under 7-years old. Both charges are felonies.

He was also charged with five counts of endangering the welfare of a child, which is a misdemeanor.

Bunting was arriagned at Tioga County CAP Court before Justice Townsend of Candor Town Court and was released on his own recognizance.

Additional details were not released.

Most Read

Detectives arrested 21-year-old Axel Giovany Casseus in connection to seven overdoses of...
Arrest in fentanyl overdoses of West Point cadets in Florida
Gary Cabana is a suspect in the stabbing of two MoMA employees in New York.
Video shows man stabbing 2 workers at New York’s MOMA
William Hurt, a cast member in the Amazon series "Goliath," poses for a portrait during the...
William Hurt, star of ‘Broadcast News,’ ‘Body Heat,’ dies
Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
FILE - An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022....
Uber charging customers new fuel fee for rides, delivery

Latest News

Zeldin
Congressman Lee Zeldin talks about his plans to lower energy costs for New York residents in Broome County
shop
How to save money amidst rising inflation and gas prices
Man arrested after stealing vehicle in Endicott
Man arrested after stealing vehicle in Endicott
Binghamton man
Man charged for illegal possession of gun, tampering with evidence