$8.4M announced for Binghamton affordable housing project

The project includes 23 apartments, four will be prioritized for veterans with disabilities
(WBNG 12 News)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- $8.4 million is coming to Binghamton for affordable housing.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the start of the multi-million dollar development in the city’s North of Main neighborhood Tuesday. The project is named the “North of Main Revitalization” and it will create 23 affordable homes across seven different locations north of Main Street. Hochul said the homes will be modern and energy-efficient.

All 23 apartments will be affordable to households earning at or below 60% of the area median income, Hochul said. Priority for four of the apartments will be given to veterans with physical disabilities.

The buildings will meet green-design standards and will include Energy Star appliances, lighting and low-VOC building materials.

Six existing buildings constructed as early as the late 19th century will undergo substantial renovations and a new building with four apartments will be constructed on a vacant lot at 95 Walnut St.

“All New Yorkers deserve the opportunities that an affordable home in a thriving neighborhood can provide and our continued investments in Binghamton will yield a safer, healthier and stronger city,” Hochul said.

The City of Binghamton will provide $355,000 for the project.

“This project furthers the revitalization of Binghamton’s North of Main neighborhood and adds to the growing number of new affordable housing units in the City,” said Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham. “Few neighborhoods in the Southern Tier have seen as much investment or transformation in recent years as NoMa, which has become a statewide model for neighborhood revitalization.”

In addition, the New York Weatherization Assistance Program awarded $76,000 to the project and The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority will provide $23,000 for it.

The announcement complements Southern Tier Soaring, the region’s comprehensive blueprint to generate robust economic growth and community development.

