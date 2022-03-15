Binghamton winter parking rules end

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton’s alternate side parking rules are no longer in effect, beginning Tuesday.

If you are parking your vehicle on the streets of Binghamton, you will not need to adhere to the parking rules anymore The rules mandated that you park on the even side of the street on even days of the month and park on the odd side of the street on odd days of the month.

The parking rules are put into place yearly to make plowing snow easier. They went into effect on Dec. 1, 2021.

For questions regarding the rules, or what to do if there’s another snowstorm this season, you can contact the Binghamton Police Traffic Division at 607-772-7095.

Johnson City parking rules are in effect until March 31.