Colorectal cancer awareness month, importance of screening

(WBNG) -- March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

Outreach Coordinator from the Southern Tier Cancer Services Program Maggie Barlow said colorectal cancer is cancer of the colon or the rectum in the lower part of the digestive system.

“It’s so important to spread awareness because about 4,600 men and 4,400 women are diagnosed with colorectal cancer each year,” Barlow said. “In New York State alone, about 1,500 men and 1,500 women die from this disease.”

Barlow noted it’s estimated that one in 20 people will get colorectal cancer sometime in their life.

“Screenings are so important to lower the number of deaths and raise the numbers of cases that are caught early enough for treatment,” Barlow said.

Barlow noted colorectal cancer is preventable.

“When you go and do those screenings such as a colonoscopy, you can get polyps removed that might be cancerous and of course in general with cancers, the earlier it caught the more successful treatment is,” Barlow said.

Barlow said it is recommended that people at average risk talk to their doctor and start testing at 45-years-old.

The Cancer Services Program offers free breast, cervical and colorectal cancer screenings for people who do not have health insurance.

“For colorectal screenings what we do is if you are an average-risk fro 45 to 64 and you’re uninsured you will call us and we will get you a fit kit and send it out and if it came back negative you’re good to go and you’ll be on our list to reach out next year because you should do it every year,” Barlow said. “If it’s positive the really cool thing about our program is that we also pay for the follow-up.”

Call the Southern Tier Cancer Services Program to learn more (607) 778-3900.