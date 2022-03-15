Advertisement

Dept. of Transportation announces overnight lane closures on I-88 beginning tonight

By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Transportation announced several overnight lane and ramp closures for tonight and Wednesday night beginning at 6 p.m.

The closures are posted below:

  • Tonight, Tuesday, March 15, I-81 northbound will be reduced to a single lane between Exit 4 (I-86/ State Route 17) and the junction of I-88 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. During that time, Exit 5 on I-88 northbound will be closed and traffic will be directed to a detour using Exit 6.
  • Tomorrow night, Wednesday, March 16, I-81 southbound will be reduced to a single lane between Exit 6 and Exit 5 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. During that time, traffic entering I-81 south from I-88 westbound will merge into a single lane of traffic.

The Department of Transportation said similar lane closures will recur at times this week and possibly into the beginning of next week, depending on the weather and other factors. As of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, there are no closures scheduled for the weekend.

