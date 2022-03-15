Local sanctuary rescues animals from factory farming, accepting donations to improve infrastructure

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Hullabaloo Farm Sanctuary is a new non-profit organization looking to build and improve its facility in hopes of making room to welcome more animals.

Executive Director and Founder Tiffany Langley said the repairs that need to be made can be costly -- so she is looking for the community’s help in funding these improvements for the rehabilitated farm animals.

“We have a back pasture and we have a side pasture. Both of those need fencing,” said Langley. “We want to build a separate area for the pigs. Right now they have a stall in a smaller, temporary pen inside the barn -- but we want to give them about an acre of land.”

The farm sits on eight acres, and Langley said it has been her dream to open up a sanctuary for farm animals in need after adopting a plant-based lifestyle. She hopes the sanctuary will teach people about the harsh conditions animals endure in the farming industry.

“I think it’s about almost 10 billion animals every year that are killed just for consumption in the United States alone,” she said. “A lot of people just don’t know that. They don’t know the conditions these animals have to live in to provide that product.”

Langley said farm animals are more than just a commodity or a product on the shelves. She said in her eyes, the animals are superheroes.

“They’re symbols of hope, they fight for injustice and they fight to survive,” Langley said. “Every single one of them is a superhero to us.”

People interested in donating or learning more about Hullabaloo Farm Sanctuary can follow this link.