Advertisement

Local sanctuary rescues animals from factory farming, accepting donations to improve infrastructure

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Hullabaloo Farm Sanctuary is a new non-profit organization looking to build and improve its facility in hopes of making room to welcome more animals.

Executive Director and Founder Tiffany Langley said the repairs that need to be made can be costly -- so she is looking for the community’s help in funding these improvements for the rehabilitated farm animals.

“We have a back pasture and we have a side pasture. Both of those need fencing,” said Langley. “We want to build a separate area for the pigs. Right now they have a stall in a smaller, temporary pen inside the barn -- but we want to give them about an acre of land.”

The farm sits on eight acres, and Langley said it has been her dream to open up a sanctuary for farm animals in need after adopting a plant-based lifestyle. She hopes the sanctuary will teach people about the harsh conditions animals endure in the farming industry.

“I think it’s about almost 10 billion animals every year that are killed just for consumption in the United States alone,” she said. “A lot of people just don’t know that. They don’t know the conditions these animals have to live in to provide that product.”

Langley said farm animals are more than just a commodity or a product on the shelves. She said in her eyes, the animals are superheroes.

“They’re symbols of hope, they fight for injustice and they fight to survive,” Langley said. “Every single one of them is a superhero to us.”

People interested in donating or learning more about Hullabaloo Farm Sanctuary can follow this link.

Most Read

Binghamton Police are investigating the death of someone's who body was found near an M&T Bank...
Arrest made after driver steals car, crashes it in Endicott
Detectives arrested 21-year-old Axel Giovany Casseus in connection to seven overdoses of...
Arrest in fentanyl overdoses of West Point cadets in Florida
Photo Source: Owego Police Department
Owego man charged following child abuse complaint
court gavel
Binghamton man found guilty of criminal possession of a weapon, trying to hide it from police
Gary Cabana is a suspect in the stabbing of two MoMA employees in New York.
Video shows man stabbing 2 workers at New York’s MOMA

Latest News

The vendors at the Endicott Visitor's Center Monday, March 14.
Two former Union-Endicott students host health fair for current students
New Sanctuary Helps Animals Impacted By Factory Farming
New Sanctuary Helps Animals Impacted By Factory Farming
Student Led Health Fair
Student Led Health Fair
Local sanctuary rescues animals from factory farming, accepting donations to improve...
Local sanctuary rescues animals from factory farming, accepting donations to improve infrastructure