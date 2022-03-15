Advertisement

NY state budget price tag soars as surplus funding remains

By Josh Rosenblatt
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- After both chambers of the state legislature released proposed budgets Monday, Southern Tier lawmakers are trying to find ways to limit the spending.

Elected officials told 12 News Tuesday the state budget has increased by more than 20% in just the past two years alone, more than $49 billion in extra spending.

They said an influx of federal pandemic funding has led to a surplus, one they would like to see passed on to New Yorkers

State Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, District 123) said while the overall budget spending total is too high, she is happy about some of the programs receiving funding.

“A fundamental recognition that we have to support those farmers and producers that bring food from farm to market; I live off of Farm to Market Road so it was pretty simple back then,” the assemblywoman said. “I also feel good about the investment we’re making in local road and bridge repair, it’s absolutely critical.”

State Senator Fred Akshar (R, District 52) told 12 News one way to limit spending is to think about the programs that are absolutely necessary.

“Really have an honest conversation about wants versus needs, what are the needs of New Yorkers?” Akshar said. “Once you’ve established those when you’ve established the needs of New Yorkers like making New York safer or making New York more affordable, that’s really where you have to start the conversation.”

Lawmakers have two weeks to reach a budgetary compromise between the legislature and the governor ahead of the April deadline.

