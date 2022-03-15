Advertisement

Southern Tier Tuesdays: Rock Steady Boxing Southern Tier awarded $2,000 grant

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CONKLIN (WBNG) -- Rock Steady Boxing Southern Tier is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Rock Steady Boxing Southern Tier works to enhance the daily quality of life for individuals with Parkinson’s Disease by providing them with a boxing program. Head Coach john Cappello said Rock Steady Boxing Southern Tier is an affiliate of Rock Steady Boxing Indianapolis.

“Presently, we are a global initiative there are over 8,000 affiliates like us around the world and our goal is to work with people with Parkinson’s Disease to help them overcome some of the difficulties they have,” Cappello said.

Cappello mentioned boxing is the organization’s main activity.

“That seems to be helping people ease up on some of their symptoms,” Cappello said.

President and Coach Evelyn Deeley said Rock Out Boxing Southern Tier currently has 60 boxers.

“It’s non-contact that goal is fun, community, comradery, and to get a good 45 minutes of intense moderate to intense exercise,” Deeley said.

Deeley said these exercises help improve dopamine production and fight back the effects of Parkinson’s on stiffness and rigidity.

“We do multi-tasking so they might have to count while they’re boxing and all different kinds of fun things,” Deeley said.

Deeley said some of the benefits of the boxing program include improved cardiovascular health, the ability to laugh, strength, etc.

Cappello said they also focus on voice activation.

“Parkinson’s affects the voice it gets lower and lower as well as your facial expressions,” Cappello said. “We do activities like you might do in acting class to help that.”

Deeley said the grant money will be used to expand the programs and offerings at Rock Steady Boxing Southern Tier.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.

