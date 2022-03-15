Advertisement

Two former Union-Endicott students host health fair for current students

By Jill Croce
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Endicott’s Stead sisters held a health fair at the Endicott Visitor’s Center today, March 14.

To get to the March event, it was a long time coming for the now college freshmen.

“We started mid late August. We actually were kind of toying with this idea for a while,” said Alessia Stead, a co-creator. “We wanted to implement this idea during our junior or senior year of high school, but then with Covid on the rise, we were uncertain with how an event like this would take place.”

Now able to take place this month, the fair’s focus was social determinants of health and to bring together local resources while addressing different areas of health that affect overall wellness.

“It’s a tabling event where organizations have different pamphlets and activities to engage students,” said Madison Stead, a co-creator.

In addition to a potential networking opportunity for an internship, Alessia mentioned the overall purpose for having the resources under one roof.

“Most of these students are like 18 or 17 or going to be entering college soon where they have to start taking care of their own health and planning their own appointments,” said Alessia. “... I know last year or a few years ago I wasn’t even aware of the amount of community organizations or the healthcare providers.”

Before branching out their efforts, the sisters wanted to assist the students of Union-Endicott since they’re Endicott natives.

The high school was there to help along the way, too. “They let us into the school to promote, they helped us with printing out flyers, and sending emails out, and announcements,” said Madison.

Susan Seibold-Simpson was a vendor at this week’s event and reflected on the girls’ efforts.

“They’re interested, they’re curious, and they really want to make a difference, particularly around social issues...” she said.

Most Read

Binghamton Police are investigating the death of someone's who body was found near an M&T Bank...
Arrest made after driver steals car, crashes it in Endicott
Detectives arrested 21-year-old Axel Giovany Casseus in connection to seven overdoses of...
Arrest in fentanyl overdoses of West Point cadets in Florida
Photo Source: Owego Police Department
Owego man charged following child abuse complaint
court gavel
Binghamton man found guilty of criminal possession of a weapon, trying to hide it from police
Gary Cabana is a suspect in the stabbing of two MoMA employees in New York.
Video shows man stabbing 2 workers at New York’s MOMA

Latest News

Hullabaloo Farm Sanctuary sits on eight acres of land and is home to two rescue pigs -- Logan...
Local sanctuary rescues animals from factory farming, accepting donations to improve infrastructure
New Sanctuary Helps Animals Impacted By Factory Farming
New Sanctuary Helps Animals Impacted By Factory Farming
Student Led Health Fair
Student Led Health Fair
Local sanctuary rescues animals from factory farming, accepting donations to improve...
Local sanctuary rescues animals from factory farming, accepting donations to improve infrastructure