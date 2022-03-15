Two former Union-Endicott students host health fair for current students

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Endicott’s Stead sisters held a health fair at the Endicott Visitor’s Center today, March 14.

To get to the March event, it was a long time coming for the now college freshmen.

“We started mid late August. We actually were kind of toying with this idea for a while,” said Alessia Stead, a co-creator. “We wanted to implement this idea during our junior or senior year of high school, but then with Covid on the rise, we were uncertain with how an event like this would take place.”

Now able to take place this month, the fair’s focus was social determinants of health and to bring together local resources while addressing different areas of health that affect overall wellness.

“It’s a tabling event where organizations have different pamphlets and activities to engage students,” said Madison Stead, a co-creator.

In addition to a potential networking opportunity for an internship, Alessia mentioned the overall purpose for having the resources under one roof.

“Most of these students are like 18 or 17 or going to be entering college soon where they have to start taking care of their own health and planning their own appointments,” said Alessia. “... I know last year or a few years ago I wasn’t even aware of the amount of community organizations or the healthcare providers.”

Before branching out their efforts, the sisters wanted to assist the students of Union-Endicott since they’re Endicott natives.

The high school was there to help along the way, too. “They let us into the school to promote, they helped us with printing out flyers, and sending emails out, and announcements,” said Madison.

Susan Seibold-Simpson was a vendor at this week’s event and reflected on the girls’ efforts.

“They’re interested, they’re curious, and they really want to make a difference, particularly around social issues...” she said.