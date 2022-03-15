Advertisement

Warm weather through the week

By Howard Manges
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Tonight: Chance of showers early. Mostly cloudy with some clearing toward morning. Patchy black ice possible. Low: 29-35

Wednesday: Any morning clouds give way to mostly sunny conditions. High: 56-63

Forecast Discussion:

Some quiet weather is on the way this evening and overnight. Lows range in the 30s. Tuesday a quick moving trough of low pressure spawns a weak low pressure in the Lower Great Lakes. This weak low slides east through the day and brings a chance of some showers to the area. The chance of precipitation varies from north or south; with higher chances near and north of Binghamton. The chance of rain is 30% south, but 60% near and north of the NYPA border. Highs range in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Wednesday looks pleasant with sun and clouds. High climb into the mid 50s. Thursday and Friday look mostly dry right now. We need to monitor Thursday’s precipitation chances which hinge upon the development and location of a low pressure in the Mid-Atlantic region. If it slides farther north rain chances would likely need to be bumped up. If it stays farther southeast, rain chances will remain low to near zero. The chance of precipitation now is 20% southeast. Highs climb to the upper 50s.

UNSETTLED SATURDAY
A storm develops in the Mid-Mississippi River Friday and moves northeast Saturday, growing in size as it does. This brings a decent chance of rain to the area Saturday. Depending on the location of the track and strength of high pressure to the north, we could possibly see a bit of rain/snow or snow mix in Sunday. Highs will be in the 50s.

