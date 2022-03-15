Advertisement

Women entrepreneurs in the restaurant industry host a panel to discuss women in the workplace

By Rachel Velez
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In celebration of Women’s History Month and Equal Pay Day, SUNY Broome hosted a Zoom panel of women entrepreneurs in the service industry.

The list of panel members included owners from The Lost Dog Cafe, The Shop, Parlor City Vegan, and De Colores Cookies Y Mas.

Panelist and co-owner of Lost Dog Cafe Marie McKennna explained how expectations and discrimination played a role throughout her experience in the industry.

She said women in the industry get overlooked and underestimated.

“Not really expecting what your capable of and just pushing back on that, we run into that so many times over the years,” said McKenna.

McKenna told 12 News she has also seen this discrimination happen to fellow restaurant owners, including the owner of The Shop.

“For example, Eugenie mentioning sales reps coming in and asking for Eugene,” said McKenna. “When he found out it was a her, he was a little bit shocked and said, so did your mom help you decorate this place.”

Owner of De Colores Cookies Y Mas Kostantin Nagorny told 12 News her journey has also been an uphill battle.

“Your working in a male dominated industry and you are going to face things like sexual harassment,” said Nagorny.

She feel that the only way she was able to establish herself was doing it on her own.

“It has changed dramatically only because I took the reigns and started my own business,” Nagorny told 12 News.

For the women looking to start families, gender roles still have an impact on how women are treated.

“I know women of course maybe leave the workplace to have a baby, but that shouldn’t have any affect on your pay,” said McKenna.

According to the 2022 State of the Gender Pay Gap Report, women earn 82 cents for every $1 a man makes, which means the road to equal pay continues on.

