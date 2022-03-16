Broome County Public Library offers arts and crafts classes for adults, helping to de-stress and unwind

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County Public Library has more to offer than just books -- it’s a place where people in the community can escape the stresses of the world through arts and crafts.

The library offers a variety of art-based activities that serve as a healthy emotional outlet for adults, such as knitting classes, a relaxation station, and a new drop-in crafting class called “Art Without a Purpose.”

Head of Information Services at the library, Sherry Kowalski, said crafting is a great activity to be involved with.

“It does definitely help with stress, and you’re around like-minded people that enjoy similar things so that’s always a good thing,” said Kowalski.

Sandra Nguyen, who is a participant of the drop-in crafting for adults, said the classes allow her to build connections with people who have similar interests. She said she enjoys the freedom of being able to express herself through art.

“I love expression. I love that freedom of just thinking about something and manifesting it on a physical, tangible thing,” said Nguyen.

People interested in learning more about Broome County Public Library’s crafting activities can follow this link or contact information services at 607-296-3016.