Financial Tip: March market update

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Vision’s Investment Services discusses the March market update.

“Unfortunately, the financial markets continue to be under pressure year-to-date with all major indexes negative for the year,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “Year-to-date the dow jones industrial average is down over 9%, the S&P 500 is down over 12%, the NASDAQ composite is down over 19% and the aggregate bond market is down nearly 6%.”

To contact RJ and his team at Visions Investment Services, visit the website here.

