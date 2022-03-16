Advertisement

Gov. Hochul signs bills that protect workers who file sexual harassment claims

By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022
ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed a package of legislation Wednesday to address workplace harassment and discrimination.

One of the bills will require the Division of Human Rights to establish a toll-free confidential hotline for complaints of workplace sexual harassment.

Another one of the bills clarifies that state and public employers as subject to the provisions of the human rights law meaning they will not be able to avoid responsibility for harassment.

“There has to be a better way we have to be able to protect women and let them know there is a safe place for them no matter where they want to work that place will be safe for them,” Governor Hochul said.

The final bill establishes the release of personnel records to discredit victims of workplace discrimination counts as a retaliatory action under the Human Rights Law.

It also provides additional recourses to victims of unlawful retaliation by allowing them to file a complaint with the attorney general.

