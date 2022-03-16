How Irish pubs are gearing up for the first ‘normal’ Saint Patrick’s Day since pandemic began

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Two years ago today, restaurants and bars around the state found out their plans for St. Patrick’s Day would no longer be happening due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, McGirk’s Irish Pub owner Megan Ward told 12 News they have been preparing tirelessly the last couple of weeks in anticipation for the first normal St. Patrick’s Day in two years.

She said this year will be bittersweet, after the loss of her father and previous owner in 2020.

Ward explained the panic she felt in 2020 when the world shut down, leaving the pub with an abundance of food and beer.

Much to her surprise, the restaurant was still able to sell out, thanks to support from the community.

This year she is excited to celebrate the holiday with customers in person, sharing good food and good beer.

“We are very lucky to have so many people who have been coming here for so many years and love being here,” said Ward. “We love having them here, so we’re just really excited to celebrate such a fun day.”

McGirk’s will be opening their doors at 11 a.m. tThursday, serving traditional Irish dishes such as corn beef and cabbage.

Live music and Irish dancing will be a part of the festivities and employees are looking forward to a busy day.