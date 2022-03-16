Advertisement

Local Artist Na Chainkua Reindorf headed to 2022 Venice Biennale

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Na Chainkua Reindorf is one of three artists representing Ghana in The Venice Biennale.

Na Chainkua Reindorf is a Ghanaian artist living and working in Binghamton. Reindorf said The Veince Biennale is the Olympics of the art world, where every two years countries send their leading contemporary artists to the exhibit.

“Very privileged of course to be apart of this it’s a really big deal for I think any artist in the world,” Reindorf said. “Being a part of this exhibition is an honor.”

Reindorf said she was chosen to take part in the exhibition by a curator.

“There is a curator who is in charge of choosing artists in Ghana and we spoke in October of last year and she mentioned she was thinking about including me in the show,” Reindorf said. “I thought ‘yes,’ this is something I definitely want to do and I jumped on and became part of it.”

Reindorf said this was an ambitious project that became a community endeavor.

“Another local artist Anna Warfield helped introduce me to the rest of the local art community and help make it a community effort to finish the work,” Reindorf said.

Artist Assistant Anna Warfield said her role in this project was to connect Reindorf with the wider community.

“We ended up connecting with 15 to 20 local artists and community members to help make the beaded portion of this art work happen,” Warfield said. “Binghamton University students we’re involved as well it was a six-week hands-on intensive.”

Reindorf said community members helped string beads for a glass bead installation.

“I’m interested in making work that people can interact with and making art that people can touch, and feel and experience beyond just looking at it,” Reindorf said. “This is something that I thought having community help with would be fantastic.”

The Venice Biennale opens to the public in Venice April 23 and is on view through Nov. 27, 2022.

Follow along with Na Chainkua Reindorf here.

