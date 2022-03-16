Man gets 25 years for 2015 murder

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Wednesday morning, Joshua M. Taylor was sentenced to 25 years in prison, the New York State maximum sentence, for the July 15, 2015 murder of James High.

Taylor was found guilty of murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degrees in December 2021 for killing High at the former Elks Lodge on Chenango Street in Binghamton.

Prosecutors said a dispute between High and someone occurred at the bar. Taylor followed high outside of the bar and an argument ensued, resulting in High being shot twice.

Taylor was initially convicted in 2017 but was granted a new trial by the New York State Appellate Division after they said the decision was made due to having insufficient instructions for the jury regarding circumstantial evidence.