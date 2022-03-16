Advertisement

Mild weather is here!

Above average temperatures!
wbng
wbng
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEDNESDAY: Early clouds with increasing sunshine. High 58 (56-62) Wind NW becoming S 3-8 mph

wbng
wbng

Tuesday wasn’t bad, but warmer weather arrives today with mixed clouds and highs in the 50s. Some 60s are possible. We’ll have partly cloudy skies tonight.

Warmer Thursday and Friday with highs near 60.

A low moves through Saturday. This will give us clouds and rain with highs in the 50s. As the low moves out, we’ll be cooler, more seasonable Sunday with highs in the 40s with a mix of rain and snow showers.

Cool and quiet Monday and Tuesday with highs near 50.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.

