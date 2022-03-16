Mild weather is here!

WEDNESDAY: Early clouds with increasing sunshine. High 58 (56-62) Wind NW becoming S 3-8 mph

wbng (wbng)

Tuesday wasn’t bad, but warmer weather arrives today with mixed clouds and highs in the 50s. Some 60s are possible. We’ll have partly cloudy skies tonight.

Warmer Thursday and Friday with highs near 60.

A low moves through Saturday. This will give us clouds and rain with highs in the 50s. As the low moves out, we’ll be cooler, more seasonable Sunday with highs in the 40s with a mix of rain and snow showers.

Cool and quiet Monday and Tuesday with highs near 50.