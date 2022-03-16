Advertisement

New York State burn ban is now in effect

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- New York State’s burn ban begins today.

The ban, which prohibits people from burning brush piles, goes through May 14. Anyone that is caught burning brush could face a minimum fine of $500 for a violation.

Officials told 12 News that the ban helps protect communities during New York’s wildfire season, which is the springtime. The Broome County Firefighter’s Association said the ban has resulted in a significant reduction of brush fires.

The association said fire pits and campfires less than 3 feet in height and 4 feet in length, width or diameter are allowed, as well as small cooking fires.

However, only charcoal or dry, clean, untreated, or unpainted wood can be burned.

Garbage and leaf burning are prohibited all year.

Most Read

If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Binghamton Police are investigating the death of someone's who body was found near an M&T Bank...
Arrest made after driver steals car, crashes it in Endicott
$8.4M announced for Binghamton affordable housing project
Photo Source: Owego Police Department
Owego man charged following child abuse complaint
A suspect has been arrested after recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested

Latest News

Chenango Forks Elementary School highlighting the importance of breakfast for children
Chenango Forks Elementary School shines light on why breakfast is important
Man gets 25 years for 2015 murder
Commuters along Main Street in Johnson City, NY.
Preview of state, local STOP-DWI campaign ahead of St. Patrick’s Day
Broome County Public Library offers arts and crafts classes for adults, helping to de-stress...
Broome County Public Library offers arts and crafts classes for adults, helping to de-stress and unwind