New York State burn ban is now in effect

(WBNG) -- New York State’s burn ban begins today.

The ban, which prohibits people from burning brush piles, goes through May 14. Anyone that is caught burning brush could face a minimum fine of $500 for a violation.

Officials told 12 News that the ban helps protect communities during New York’s wildfire season, which is the springtime. The Broome County Firefighter’s Association said the ban has resulted in a significant reduction of brush fires.

The association said fire pits and campfires less than 3 feet in height and 4 feet in length, width or diameter are allowed, as well as small cooking fires.

However, only charcoal or dry, clean, untreated, or unpainted wood can be burned.

Garbage and leaf burning are prohibited all year.