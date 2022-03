(WBNG) -- NYSEG is reporting 2,400 customers are without power in Tioga County Wednesday afternoon.

The outage is affecting people in the town of Maine, Newark Valley, Candor, Owego and Berkshire.

As of 4 p.m., NYSEG’s outage map said the company is investigating what caused the outage.

Power is estimated to be restored around 5 p.m. Wednesday.