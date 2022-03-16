Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Meet Freddy!

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Meet Freddy from the Broome County Humane Society!

Freddy is 5-year-old mixed breed neutered male. Freddy loves to make people smile and enjoys running around the yard and playing with toys. Broome County Humane Society Adoption Coordinator Todd Hubik said Freddy does great in the car.

“He does great in the car and pulls a little bit on his leash but as you can see he’s a good good boy,” Hubik said.

Hubik noted the Humane Society will host a rabies clinic.

“On March 22 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. we will have a vaccine clinic which is for rabies and distemper,” Hubik said. “A $5 donation is suggested but not necessary.”

To see all available animals contact the Broome County Humane Society.

NOTE: If you do not see Freddy on the Broome County Humane Society website, he may have already been adopted.

