Advertisement

Preview of state, local STOP-DWI campaign ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

By Jill Croce
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The countdown is on for St. Patrick’s Day. With the holiday being this week, local and state agencies are preparing to heighten measures to protect our roads.

“It’s Tuesday (March 15) you got a couple days to think about it,” said Assistant Commissioner Chuck DeWeese with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. “How are you going to get home? Are you going to take a Lyft or an Uber or a taxi? Are you going to have a designated driver? Plan ahead.”

DeWeese said at the state level, the STOP-DWI campaign begins before the holiday. This is one of seven or eight crackdown efforts for New York State during the year.

“Campaign starts tomorrow, Wednesday, and runs through St. Patrick’s Day right through the weekend,” said DeWeese.

To get a sample of a local measure for the campaign, 12 News spoke with Chief Brent Dodge of the Johnson City Police Department.

“... The perception is that there’s increased risk of DWI-related accidents,” said Chief Dodge. “There will be two special dedicated DWI-focused patrols out.”

Both express driving under the influence isn’t worth the risk.

“When you get arrested for driving while intoxicated in New York it’s very expensive. There’s expensive attorney fees, you lose your license for a significant amount of time, which then can bleed into problems maintaining your job,” said Chief Dodge.

“It’s $5 or $10 to take an Uber, taxi, or Lyft. The consequences for a DWI are extensive. You’re talking thousands and thousands of dollars,” said DeWeese. “Not only that, you may injure or kill somebody.”

For a list of state resources, head to this website.

Most Read

Binghamton Police are investigating the death of someone's who body was found near an M&T Bank...
Arrest made after driver steals car, crashes it in Endicott
Photo Source: Owego Police Department
Owego man charged following child abuse complaint
court gavel
Binghamton man found guilty of criminal possession of a weapon, trying to hide it from police
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Binghamton Tenants Union
Broome County officials called on to take action against landlords and unfit living conditions

Latest News

Broome County Public Library offers arts and crafts classes for adults, helping to de-stress...
Broome County Public Library offers arts and crafts classes for adults, helping to de-stress and unwind
Stop DWI Saint Patrick's Day
Stop DWI Saint Patrick's Day
The library offers a variety of art-based activities that serve as a healthy emotional outlet...
Broome County Public Library offers arts and crafts classes for adults, helping to de-stress and unwind
Broome County Public Library offers arts and crafts classes for adults, helping to de-stress
Broome County Public Library offers arts and crafts classes for adults, helping to de-stress