Preview of state, local STOP-DWI campaign ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The countdown is on for St. Patrick’s Day. With the holiday being this week, local and state agencies are preparing to heighten measures to protect our roads.

“It’s Tuesday (March 15) you got a couple days to think about it,” said Assistant Commissioner Chuck DeWeese with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. “How are you going to get home? Are you going to take a Lyft or an Uber or a taxi? Are you going to have a designated driver? Plan ahead.”

DeWeese said at the state level, the STOP-DWI campaign begins before the holiday. This is one of seven or eight crackdown efforts for New York State during the year.

“Campaign starts tomorrow, Wednesday, and runs through St. Patrick’s Day right through the weekend,” said DeWeese.

To get a sample of a local measure for the campaign, 12 News spoke with Chief Brent Dodge of the Johnson City Police Department.

“... The perception is that there’s increased risk of DWI-related accidents,” said Chief Dodge. “There will be two special dedicated DWI-focused patrols out.”

Both express driving under the influence isn’t worth the risk.

“When you get arrested for driving while intoxicated in New York it’s very expensive. There’s expensive attorney fees, you lose your license for a significant amount of time, which then can bleed into problems maintaining your job,” said Chief Dodge.

“It’s $5 or $10 to take an Uber, taxi, or Lyft. The consequences for a DWI are extensive. You’re talking thousands and thousands of dollars,” said DeWeese. “Not only that, you may injure or kill somebody.”

For a list of state resources, head to this website.