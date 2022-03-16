Rain heading toward us for the weekend

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 34-43

Thursday: Partly cloudy to cloudy. Slight chance of a few showers southeast. Some uncertainty in temperatures. A wide range in temperatures is possible from NW to SE; with cooler conditions under clouds southeast. More sun N/NW brings warmer weather. High: 50-60

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather continues through tonight with no weather concerns. Lows range in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Thursday will be a tough day to forecast clouds and temperatures owing to the uncertain location of a weak surface low pressure along the East Coast. I think there is a chance of a wide range in temperatures from the Finger Lakes to the Catskills. More sun is expected NW and highs should be close to 60 there. Under clouds and the small chance of a few showers highs will be in the low 50s.

SOME UNCERTAINTY THURSDAY (WBNG)

Rain comes in Friday night and could be steady to heavy at times. The chance of rain is 90%. Rain totals could range from 0.25-0.50″ with perhaps as much as 1″ in the heaviest, most persistent rain. Rivers will rise but we do not expect any significant flooding. Mud season is born! It won’t rain all day long Saturday. We expect some dry periods with highs near 60.

Sunday highs drop back a bit into the upper 40s. Monday through Wednesday will be seasonable with mainly dry weather expected.