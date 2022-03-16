Advertisement

Weis Wednesdays: Kids in the kitchen

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Mar. 16, 2022
(WBNG) -- Weis Markets Dietitian Melissa Logan joined Around the Tiers Wednesdays to discuss national nutrition month and helpful tips on how to safely and effectively involve kids in the culinary experience.

“It all starts at the grocery store while you’re shopping,” Logan said. “Bring your kids along and while you’re going through the produce section let them pick out the fruits and vegetables.”

Logan said kids should get involved in the kitchen as soon as they’re comfortable.

“Kids can start with things like helping measure out ingredients or help stir ingredients together,” Logan said.

Find cooking tips, healthy recipes, and special deals at local Weis Markets here.

