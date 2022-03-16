You Ask, We Answer: Why does the City of Binghamton not clear the sidewalks of snow after a snow storm?

(WBNG) -- In this edition of “You Ask, We Answer,” 12 News spoke with the City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham to find out who is in charge of shoveling snow on sidewalks after a storm.

The Mayor said it is the responsibility of homeowners and landlords to remove snow on sidewalks in front of their houses or apartments. But the city does step in for popular areas including some downtown areas.

“We do have the city’s parks department that does clear some snow because they are highly trafficked public areas,” Mayor Kraham said. “Once it gets into the commercial districts, more often than not the private property owners will clear snow in front of their buildings. It’s ultimately the private property owner’s responsibility.”

If a homeowner is unable to remove snow right away or is on a vacation, the city says it is understanding and will work with homeowners and landlords if needed.

“What we focus on with code enforcement is those habitual landlords that just never do it. Those are on the radar with our code enforcement department and we address those as necessary,” Kraham said. “For the average resident and homeowner go out and clear it, it’s safer for pedestrians. The city won’t be cracking down necessarily too hard on you but it’s just an understanding of being neighborly in your area.”

Mayor Kraham also likened snowfall to debris, trash, and garbage that may be piled up and how that is also the responsibility of the homeowner or landlord to clean up on their property.

