Another mild day

Who gets showers?
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5am morning newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Mar. 17, 2022
THURSDAY, ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds. Late morning, early afternoon showers. 0-.05″ (.10″) 30% High 58 (50-60) Wind S 3-8 G15 mph

We’ll get some early sunshine today, but with a low approaching from the south, we’ll have showers developing. With highs in the 50s and 60s, these will be rain showers. Quiet weather tonight.

Warmer Friday with highs in the 60s.

A low moves through Saturday. This will give us clouds and rain with highs in the 50s. As the low moves out, we’ll be cooler, more seasonable Sunday with highs in the 40s with a mix of rain and snow showers.

Cool and quiet Monday and Tuesday with highs near 50. Another low will approach Wednesday. This will give us rain with highs in the 40s.

